Yoga Night at Beauvoir Park is back

Enjoy yoga in sunny and green Beauvoir Park taught by local instructors. Don’t forget your mat and water bottle!

Yoga Night at the Park will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m. Cover charge is $10. More information on the event can be found here.

Learn about the active October night sky during Friday night discussions

Highland Road Park Observatory will be hosting virtual discussions about the night sky on Friday nights. Led by local professionals, this month is sure to be interesting, as we have two full moons.

The event will be Friday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Find more information and tickets to the event here.

Enjoy the fall weather and explore LSU AgCenter’s corn maze

LSU AgCenter’s Botanical Gardens have you covered for all things fall. Explore the corn maze, sunflower fields, take a hay ride and pick satsumas and pumpkins for the perfect Saturday of family fall fun!

The event will be Saturdays, Oct. 3-31. Choose between morning, mid-day and afternoon shifts. Find more information and tickets for the event here.

Spooktober is on at Millennial Park

Halloween classics will be on rotation Saturdays all month long at Millennial Park. Enjoy movies from your car and fantastic food from Millennial Park’s many food trucks. What could be better?

The movie nights will be Saturdays through October at 8 p.m. Find tickets and more information here.