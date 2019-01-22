Dalmore Pairing Dinner at Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar Thursday

This Thursday night, Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar will bring its Dalmore Pairing Dinner event back for what it promises to be an “unforgettable night filled with great food and amazing spirits.”

Tickets to the dinner are $45 and can be purchased at the door. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar is at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Tunes & Trucks at Perkins Rowe Friday

Perkins Rowe will launch its Tunes & Trucks event series this Friday with five local food trucks and live music courtesy of Peyton McMahon. The series is slated to return monthly.

This month, you can expect food offerings from THAT’S A WRAP, Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts, Taco de Paco, Layla’s BBQ and Lagniappe, and Geaux Yo.

The inaugural Tunes & Trucks event is Friday, Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. The shopping center is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

End of Harvest Party at Cane Land Distilling Co. Friday

This Friday, Cane Land Distilling Co. will celebrate the end of the sugar cane harvest season with a bash. Here, you can expect drink specials, food available for purchase courtesy of Barbosa’s Barbecue and Catering and more.

The End of Harvest Party, which is free to attend, kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. Cane Land Distilling Co. is at 760 Saint Phillip St.

Onesie Bar Crawl in downtown Baton Rouge Friday

We don’t often get the opportunity to don our onesies in public with no shame, but a bar crawl through downtown Baton Rouge this Friday is inviting us to do just that. The event, organized by We Love Pub Crawls, will kick off at 8 p.m. at Bengal Tap Room, 421 Third St.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to strut your stuff in a onesie, now’s your chance. All participants will have special access to drink specials at all participating bars. Tickets can be purchased here.