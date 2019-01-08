‘Parks and Recreation’ trivia at Reginelli’s Pizzeria Tuesday

“Time is money. Money is power. Power is pizza. Pizza is knowledge. Let’s go!” —April Ludgate

This quote from season six of Parks and Recreation has perhaps never been more relevant. Tonight, you can test your knowledge of the hit NBC sitcom at Reginelli’s Pizzeria. For this special trivia night, the eatery has partnered with NOLA Brewing to offer $3 pints and brewery swag.

If you’re on a winning team, you’ll take home some prizes: First place gets a $50 Reginelli’s gift card, second place gets a $20 Reginelli’s gift card and third place gets a free pitcher of NOLA Blonde.

Team sign-up starts at 6 p.m. and trivia kicks off at 7 p.m. Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

Free dinner alert: Head to Old New Orleans Bar Tuesday

Tonight, all patrons of Old New Orleans Bar will be treated to a meal of white beans, rice and bread completely free of charge. The offer stands until 11 p.m.

Old New Orleans Bar is at 648 Lobdell Ave.

Create your own wine glasses at Painting and Pinot Wednesday

Painting and Pinot is inviting you to design and paint wine glasses at its Create Your Own Wine Glasses class this Wednesday.

Here, all participants will unleash their creativity upon two 18.5-ounce wine glasses. Guests are free to craft their own designs or choose from one of the shop’s design templates. Of course, Painting and Pinot also encourages you to bring along your “adult beverage” of choice to get those creative juices flowing.

The class starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road.

Let’s get sauced at Red Stick Spice Company Thursday

This Thursday, Red Stick Spice Company proprietor Anne Milneck will host a “sit-watch-eat” culinary seminar focused on teaching attendees all about “mother” sauces—those classic base sauces of French cooking. Just try not to get lost in it.

Here’s what’s on the menu: roasted asparagus with blood orange hollandaise; béchamel and four fromage stovetop mac and cheese; oven-roasted chicken with beurre blanc; and vanilla and ginger berries with creme anglaise.

The class will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Session Zero at Southern Craft Brewing Co. Saturday

Pack up your 20-sided dice, and prepare to embark on a fantastical journey right here in Baton Rouge.

This Saturday, Southern Craft Brewing Co. will partner with The Dining Dragon Tavern to host a pop-up Dungeons & Dragons event complete with good brews and a three-course meal. You’ll also be able to enter into two raffles that will include player handbooks and dice.

Tickets to indulge in the meal and participate in the D&D campaign are $45, but you can also opt to simply watch the adventure unfold for free. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Southern Craft Brewing Co. is at 14141 Airline Highway.