Break out those old VHS tapes to prep for Disney Trivia Wednesday

If you can’t count on one hand the number of times you’ve been to a Disney theme park, put on your mouse ears and listen up: Barcadia is hosting Disney Trivia Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8-10:30 p.m.

You must be swift as the coursing river with all the force of a great typhoon and all the strength of a raging fire to defeat the other teams. Oh, and you’ll want to register here.

Take a magic carpet ride to Barcadia at 3347 Highland Road. Players will need to bring $5 cash, and winning teams will receive money, gift cards and—obviously—Disney-related prizes.

Support the city’s deaf community at EatDrinkSign! Thursday

Driftwood Cask & Barrel will host EatDrinkSign!—a dinner fundraiser to benefit nonprofit Deaf Focus—Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-10 p.m. All servers at the event will be deaf, and guests may order the meal in sign language.

The event at Driftwood, 326 Third St., is in honor of Nation Deaf Awareness Week. Josh Castille, a deaf actor from Lafayette, will host. If that weren’t enough to look forward to,Driftwood’s chef will be prepping an off-the-menu three-course meal. We’re talking Natchitoches meat pies, grilled redfish and New York-style cheesecake with strawberry sauce.

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here. Proceeds will benefit Deaf Focus’ mission of advocating and providing essential services for those who are deaf, deaf and blind or hard of hearing.

Experience the essence of fine dining with Trefethen Wine Dinner Thursday

Fried oysters, black-pepper pasta, espresso-chili-rubbed lamb chops, oh my! With four courses, the menu for the Trefethen Wine Dinner at Kalurah Street Grill Thursday, Sept. 27, is quite extensive, but we have a feeling you’ll end up wanting to taste everything.

You’ll want to buy your ticket and journey to Kalurah at 2857 Perkins Road from 7-10 p.m. to ensure you don’t miss out on the numerous delicacies at the dinner, including the brioche-crusted scallops or the smoked duck breast. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased here.

Round out the weekend with Autumn Bliss Brunch Tea Sunday

After a long week, you deserve a peaceful, stress-free Sunday. Catch up on your Z’s and then mosey on over to Strands Cafe Sunday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. to welcome fall into your life.

The Autumn Bliss Brunch Tea at the cafe, 226 Laurel St., will involve lots of exclusive menu items—hot and iced teas, coffee and seasonal scones as well as sandwiches for those craving something a little more savory. And of course, no autumnal bunch would be complete without specialty cider.

To place reservations, put your pumpkin pie aside for a second and call 344-5346 or email [email protected].