Celebrate your July birthday at Splash nightclub

If you have a July birthday, you’ll want to be at Splash on Friday! The nightclub offers a $25 gift card for July, free cover and a complimentary bottle of Champagne for patrons who have birthdays this month.

The birthday bash is Friday, July 3, and starts at 10 p.m. Splash is at 2183 Highland Road.

Have a laid-back Fourth of July Eve with Ebb & Flow Festival at Pointe Marie

Ebb & Flow Festival is hosting a drive-thru arts market at Pointe Marie to make it easy for you to enjoy local art while social distancing. The event also includes performances by Betsy Braud and Bayou Cirque, along with local food trucks.

The event will be Friday, July 3, 5-7 p.m. Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road.

Celebrate the Fourth at an Ascension Parish arts market

Highway 621 Outdoor Market is hosting an arts and crafts market featuring local artists and small businesses from around Ascension Parish. Celebrate the Fourth of July, and support local creators!

The arts market will be on Saturday, July 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The market is at 39275 Highway 621, Gonzales.

Watch the fireworks on TV Saturday night

Because the city of Baton Rouge canceled permits for large events due to the coronavirus, the U.S.S. Kidd will not be holding its annual July 4th downtown viewing party and other festivities. But WBRZ and the Manship family, which put on the state’s largest fireworks show, are planning a primetime event so viewers can enjoy the show safely from home.

“While it may not be like [previous events], the show will go on, and WBRZ will make sure we are connected and filled with pride like never before,” Jake Manship said in a press statement.

Visit wbrz.com for updates on timing, live-steaming and the latest info.