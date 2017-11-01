Celebrate Day of the Dead at Hayride Scandal tonight, Nov. 1

Mourning the fact that Halloween is already over? Head to Hayride Scandal tonight to celebrate Day of the Dead. The whiskey bar’s take on this Mexican holiday will include hors d’oeuvres, mezcal and tequila tastings, painted faces and ofrendas (altars commemorating the dead).

The event is 6 p.m.-midnight. Find more info here.

Eat pancakes at Pelican House for the FAncake Breakfast Saturday, Nov. 4

Looking for pregame plans this Saturday? Start the day eating pancakes at Pelican House. The FAncake Breakfast fundraiser benefits the Falling Angels Foundation and its efforts to raise awareness for Friedreich’s Ataxia, a neuromuscular disorder. The event includes prize lotteries, a gift card pull, a pancake bar and other breakfast foods.

The event is 8-11 a.m. Find tickets and more info here. Learn more about Friedreich’s Ataxia here.

Eat free crawfish risotto at Radio Bar this Sunday, Nov. 5

Radio Bar’s next Free Food Sunday will feature crawfish risotto from Dave Remmetter.

Food is served 4-7 p.m., but you can arrive as early as 3 p.m. Grab a number ticket when you enter. See more details here.

Wine and dine yourself at Kalurah Street Grill next Wednesday, Nov. 8

Kalurah Street Grill will host a wine dinner featuring Michael David Winery Nov. 8. Five courses and wine pairings will follow Champagne and hors d’oeuvres. The menu includes poached lobster and grilled peaches, seared scallops and veal osso bucco.

The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and costs $125 per person. Check out the full menu and get tickets here.

Learn to make holiday sides at LSU leisure class Wednesday, Nov. 8

Sharpen up your cooking skills just in time for Thanksgiving at LSU’s Leisure & Arts Program’s holiday sides cooking class. Lili Courtney of Delightful Palate will lead the class. The menu includes Brussels sprouts roasted in duck fat; potatoes au gratin; and cranberry-pecan green bean salad.

The class will be held at Red Stick Spice Co. Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Grab tickets here.