Dine Roundup: Crawfish boil; food trucks; Cane Land’s first anniversary and more events this week

Meet and eat with Forum 35 members at their annual Crawfish Boil Friday

Get ready to pinch some tails and suck some heads at Forum 35’s Annual Crawfish Boil this Friday, May 18. Forum 35 is a community organization dedicated to improving Baton Rouge through arts and culture, diversity, leadership and service. $10 for members and $20 for non-members. 6-8 p.m. Register here.

Have a food truck feast at Perkins Rowe Friday

Come out to Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round Up this Friday, May 18. Basel’s Market Food Truck, Geaux Yo, Curbside, Cupcake Allie, Layla’s BBQ and Lagniappe, Rouge-A-Roux’s, Smashburger, Fluff Cotton Candy, Geaux Cuban, Mr. Ronnie’s and Taco de Paco food trucks will be present. The event will also include live music by The Semi-Tones Band. 6-8 p.m.

Sample jambalaya at Clash of the Cooks Saturday

This Saturday, chefs will go head to head at the Clash of the Cooks: Jambalaya Showdown. The showdown, presented by Ochsner Baton Rouge, helps provide financial relief to local families battling cancer. Attendees can taste jambalaya, sample brews and listen to live tunes. $15-$30. Purchase tickets here. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Celebrate Cane Land Distilling Co.’s first birthday Saturday

Spend your Saturday having fun because Cane Land is turning one. The distillery’s birthday celebration will include free tours, live music, beer tastings, drink specials, Caribbean-inspired food and giveaways. Free. 1-11 p.m.