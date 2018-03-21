Things are heating up at Tin Roof tomorrow night

Tin Roof Brewing Company and Bite and Booze are teaming up for Hot Chicken on a Tin Roof Thursday, March 22. Pay $12 for a plate of Nashville hot chicken, mac and cheese, dirty rice, braised greens and a slice of bread, then wash it all down with a cold pint from Tin Roof. There will also be live music. 5-8 p.m. Full details here.

Herb-filled cooking demo at Burden Center tomorrow

The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America hosts its monthly meeting at the Burden Museum and Gardens, but all are invited to attend and sample food as award-winning Chef Jean French leads a demonstration on cooking with culinary herbs. Admission is free for HSABR members and $5 for non-members. Thursday, March 22. 6:30-8 p.m. More info here.

Spend Saturday with Red Stick Spice Company

The team at Red Stick Spice Company has a full agenda this Saturday, March 24, with a release party for Andi Lynn’s Spring Elderberry Syrup 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and a hands-on Breakfast On-the-Go cooking class 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The class is $65 per person. Visit redstickspice.com for more info on these events.

All-you-can eat crawfish at Walk-On’s this Sunday

225 is partnering with Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and the Bella Bowman Foundation for Walk-On’s Boil Bash this Sunday, March 25. The Bella Bowman Foundation will be raffling a tiny house. Admission is $25 in advance and $35 at the door; tickets are $10 for children 10 years old or younger. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

On the Road: Fill up on crawfish étouffée this Sunday in Eunice

The 33rd Annual World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-Off is this Sunday, March 25, in Eunice, Louisiana (about two hours west of Baton Rouge). The event includes live music, arts and crafts, free admission and parking and, of course, all the étouffée you can handle. Northwest Pavillion, 438 Samuel Drive. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. etoufeecookoff.org.

Where to drink and know things this week: three trivia nights around town

Calling all men of the watch, mothers of dragons, girls with no names and second sons to Barcadia’s Game of Thrones Trivia Wednesday, March 21, 8-11 p.m. Event details here.

There’s a snake in my boot, but not in my trivia. Adventure is out there at Corporate Brew & Draft’s Disney-Pixar trivia night Thursday, March 22, 7-9:30 p.m. It’s okay if you forget an answer; just keep swimming. Event details here.

It doesn’t matter where you fall on the whole Ross and Rachel “on a break” debate; pivot into George’s Place for Friends trivia Tuesday, March 27, 7-10 p.m. Event details here.