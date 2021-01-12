Break out your spices for a Red Stick Spice Co. virtual class Wednesday

There’s nothing more important to Cajun cooking than the spices you use. Learn to be a spice master at the Spice Master Live Virtual Cooking Class this Wednesday, where Red Stick Spice will show you how to use them correctly. You’ll learn how to prepare and utilize spices in dishes from soups to cookies in this fun and simple class.

Tune into Red Stick Spice Company’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 6-7 p.m., for the class.

Become a sushi chef for the night Thursday at Louisiana Culinary Institute

Learn how to roll your favorite food at the Sushi 101 class on Thursday with LCI. You’ll learn how to make classics like a California roll, Philadelphia roll and a spicy tuna roll. You’ll even get to take home your sushi to enjoy!