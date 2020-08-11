Let your little chef test out their baking skills Wednesday at Young Chef’s Academy

Baton Rouge Young Chef’s Academy is hosting its Cupcake Shoppe Workshop Wednesday to teach little ones all about cupcake making. The class will go over ingredients and different cupcake designs.

The workshop will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon. Sign up for the workshop here.

Learn more about Louisiana Culinary Institute at Thursday open house

Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting an open house for prospective high school seniors or any others interested in becoming students. Enjoy a personal tour of the school, and talk with teachers and staff about your future in the culinary world.

The open house will be Thursday, Aug. 13, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Register and learn more here. Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Visit the Smokin’ Buddha food truck Thursday at Pointe Marie for some barbecue

Check out local barbecue food truck Smokin’ Buddha when it pops up at Pointe Marie. Feast on baked mac and cheese, pulled pork sandwiches and brisket nachos.

Smokin’ Buddha will be at Pointe Marie on Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn more and put in your pre-orders here. Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road.

Support local school teachers and test out the ax throwing trend

Try your hand at ax throwing! In exchange for a donation of school supplies, patrons can check out Civil Axe Throwing – Baton Rouge during its Back-To-School Drive.

The drive is Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Learn more here. Civil Axe Throwing is at 3001 Government St.

Take a breakfast-for-dinner cooking class over Zoom Thursday night

Red Stick Spice Co. is teaching Zoom students how to make everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure dinner: breakfast. On the menu are Pimiento Cheese Grit Waffles, Crispy Roasted Brunch-Spiced Wings with Maple Gravy, and Loaded Southwest Scrambled Egg Skillet.

The 60-minute cooking class begins Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, which includes a 15% discount to Red Stick Spice’s online store. Find instructions here, and buy your tickets here.