Enjoy live music at Gino’s Thursday night

Luther Kent Quartet will be serenading diners at Gino’s this Thursday, Dec. 28. Call 927-7156 for reservations. RSVP or see more info here.

Get caffeinated at Coffee on the Porch this Friday

Coffee on the Porch will return to Mid City Friday, Dec. 29, 8-10 a.m. Gather at East Baton Rouge Main Library to hear some Red Stick history in honor of Baton Rouge’s 200th birthday. Learn more about Coffee on the Porch here.

Jazz brunch at Lava Cantina Sunday, Dec. 31

For the last Sunday of the month, Lava Cantina will host a jazz brunch. The menu includes pancakes, steak and eggs, breakfast burritos and bottomless mimosas—because you can eat healthy next year. Brunch is 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. See more info here.

Play with icing at Party Time next Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 3, Party Time will hold a four-week flowers and cake design class. Because fancy cake-icing skills are sure to impress. The class costs $40. Sign up and read more about it here.