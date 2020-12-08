Enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner with Eliza Restaurant and Bar

Eliza Restaurant and Bar will be bringing back its “Reveillon Dinner,” a traditional French Christmas dinner from Monday, Dec. 7, until the end of the month. The dinner special will feature a three-course meal, including your choice of items like turtle soup, Creole bouillabaisse, duck confit cassoulet and more for $40.

Find more information here.

Check out Zoolights at the Baton Rouge Zoo all month

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is welcoming the holiday season with a festive, mile-long trail of lighted displays through the zoo.

The holiday tradition, presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, also features fun family events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The Zoolights event continues through Dec. 30 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) and is accessible with general admission tickets nightly, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Find out more here.

Get a different view of the sun at Highland Road Park Observatory

Ever wondered what the sun looks like in Sagittarius? Join the Highland Road Park Observatory as it showcases the sun, seen from three different perspectives: depicted on a white surface and seen directly through optical light and in hydrogen-alpha wavelength.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 12, noon-2 p.m., weather permitting.

Find the event on Facebook.