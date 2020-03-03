Get your plant-based journey started at Red Stick Spice Co. Wednesday

Trying to lower your meat intake? Or just really like vegetables? Red Stick Spice Co. and Lili Courtney are teaching you and your friends how to make meals shaped around vegetables and whole grains Wednesday, March 4, 6-8 p.m. You will get hands-on experience preparing delicious meals where vegetables are your main ingredient.

This class is for those 16 and older. Find more information and tickets here.

Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Dine like you’re in NOLA with this leisure class at Louisiana Culinary Institute Thursday

Although New Orleans is an hour away, spend your evening in Baton Rouge with this leisure class to cook a classic New Orleans brunch on Thursday, March 5. Join Chef Colt Patin as he teaches you how to make boudin biscuit sliders, New Orleans fried rice fritters and more with your friends, 6-9 p.m.

Get more information and tickets here.

Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Wine and dine with your friends at Nino’s Italian Thursday

No plans to go to Italy anytime soon? (And travel advisories might keep you out for a while, unfortunately.) That’s OK; we have great Italian food here in Baton Rouge. Head to Nino’s Italian Thursday, March 5, as the restaurant hosts Vintner Mauri Vignaioli from Northern Italy, and prepare for a five-course feast made by Chef Elton starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nino’s Italian is at 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Celebrate crawfish season with a Chow Yum Phat pop-up at Tin Roof Friday

Tin Roof Brewing Co. wants you and your friends to come out Friday, March 6, and enjoy 4 pounds of Chow Yum Phat‘s “sauced-up” crawfish, gochu carnitas and green curry shrimp tacos starting at 5 p.m.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.