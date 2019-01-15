Kid’s Night at White Star Market tonight

Every Tuesday night, Mid City food hall White Star Market‘s vendors will offer special menu items just for the kids of the Red Stick. The offerings will be available 5 p.m.-close, and your little ones will also be able to play board games or express themselves through coloring sheets. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Enjoy a five-course keto-friendly dinner at Mestizo Thursday

If you’ve hopped aboard the keto train, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine’s dinner event this Thursday should be right up your alley.

Here, you’ll be treated to a special five-course keto meal complete with cocktails suitable for all who follow the popular diet. Tickets to the dinner are $90 and can be purchased here. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.

Support Friends of the Animals BR at The Bulldog Thursday

This Thursday, Friends of the Animals BR’s Pints for Pups fundraiser will return to The Bulldog. During the event (5-7 p.m.), 20% of all proceeds will benefit the organization’s mission to rescue and re-home as many dogs as possible in the Capitol Region. The Bulldog is at 4385 Perkins Road.

Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with free queso at The Velvet Cactus Sunday

Let’s be honest: There are few things in life more beautiful than queso.

This Sunday, The Velvet Cactus will celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day by doling out free queso for your table with a $12 food purchase.

This special will last all day, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The Velvet Cactus is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.

Barks N Brunch at The Londoner Sunday

Man’s best friend needs your help. For The Londoner’s third installment of its Barks N Brunch event this Sunday, the pub and eatery has partnered with Rescue. Rehome. Repeat! to offer dog adoptions, brunch specials, live music and more.

If you’ve been looking to get a four-legged friend of your own, there’s no time like the present! Barks N Brunch is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Londoner is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.