Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Soji Tuesday

Never celebrated the Lunar New Year before? Tonight’s your chance to see a lion dance performance!

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Soji: Modern Asian Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. Just make a dinner reservation here.

Soji is at 5050 Government St.

Enjoy a wine pairing dinner at K Street Wednesday

This Wednesday, Kalurah Street Grill will pair a four-course dinner plus canapès with varietals from Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards.

The menu includes Crispy Five Spice Duck Breast, Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Lamb Breast Roulade and Grapefruit Tart, paired with pinot noir, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and rosé. Find the full wine dinner menu on Facebook.

Tickets are $95 and can be purchased here. The dinner is Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Kalurah Street Grill is at 2857 Perkins Road.

Try more than 15 types of mac and cheese at The Capital City Mac Fest Saturday

How does Chow Yum Phat interpret mac and cheese? How about Bin 77? You can try inventive versions from these restaurants and more at Geaux Rouge Productions’ Capital City Mac Fest at Perkins Rowe Saturday.

Vendors include Provisions on Perkins, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, Sammy’s Grill, Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, The Overpass Merchant, The Rum House and more. Find the full list on Facebook.

The fest is Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Tickets are $35 and are available on Eventbrite.

Solve a murder mystery over dinner Saturday night

Practice your sleuthing skills at The Register Bar this weekend for a murder mystery dinner hosted by Good Fun with Good People in Baton Rouge.

Get into character to solve the mystery at Hanna and Harry Heart’s annual Valentine’s Day party. Read the rest of the backstory here.

Registration for the Feb. 9 dinner starts at 6 p.m., with the game starting at 7 p.m. The $20 ticket buys you entrance to the game and dinner. Get tickets here.

Free Abita beer alert at The Radio Bar Wednesday

Sample some brews at the Free Beer Tasting By Abita at The Radio Bar on Wednesday.

Head over from 5-7 p.m. to taste the selection, including Abita Strawberry, Strawgator, The Boot and Stratosbeer.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.