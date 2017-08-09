Learn the history of brews in the boot at the Rough Drafts Beer Lecture Series today

The craft beer trend is growing, and for those who aren’t in the know, it’s time to get educated. Forum 35’s Rough Drafts Beer Lecture Series will teach attendees about the history of brewing in Louisiana.

The lecture is today, Aug. 9, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Main Library at Goodwood. Tin Roof will provide beer samples while author and New Orleans beer expert Argyle Wolf-Knapp gives a presentation.

The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The event is free. Register to attend the lecture here.

Find out the Live After 5 fall lineup at DBA and BREA’s Cane Land social Thursday

The Downtown Business Association and the Baton Rouge Events Association are partnering to host a social at Cane Land Distilling Co. this Thursday, where the Live After 5 lineup will also be revealed. There will be a silent auction, food and drinks and live music by Shaun Ward Xperience.

The social is 5-7 p.m. Cane Land Distilling Co. is at 760 Saint Phillip St. Find more information here.

Taste a lineup of Crown Royal whiskeys at Churchill’s Friday

Enjoy a free tasting of several Crown Royal whiskeys at Churchill’s Friday, Aug. 10. The tasting will feature Crown Royal Regal Apple, Crown Royal Vanilla, Crown Royal XO and Crown Royal Reserve.

Admission is free. The event is 6-9 p.m. Churchill’s is at 7949 Jefferson Highway. RSVP here.

Remembering the flood, local Smoothie Kings to give out free smoothies Sunday

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the flood, Smoothie King is having Free Smoothie Day Sunday, Aug. 13. During flood recovery efforts last year, Baton Rouge Smoothie King franchises gave out 15,000 free smoothies to those displaced in shelters, people volunteering and homeowners rebuilding. To commemorate the anniversary, the company will offer free 12-ounce Angel Food or Watermelon Hibiscus smoothies to visitors at Greater Baton Rouge Area stores, noon-8 p.m.

There are 27 participating stores in the Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension and St. Mary parish areas. Contact your local store for details.

Talk ideas and inspiration over brunch with the Power Pump Girls next week

Power Pump Girls, an organization focused on connecting and encouraging women, is hosting its first brunch at The Parlor next Saturday.

The networking event will feature a guest speaker, buffet-style brunch with mimosas and entertainment. The event is 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Parlor is at 705 Saint Joseph St. Purchase tickets for $35 here.