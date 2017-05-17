Cane Land Distillery, opening Saturday, is tucked away at the corner of St. Phillip and Mayflower Streets. File photo by Allie Appel

Burgersmith to host Bayou Teche Brewing Beer Dinner tonight

Enjoy a four-course meal paired with Bayou Teche Brewing beer at Burgersmith Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m.

At the dinner, guests will receive appetizers, beer, dessert and a four-course meal that includes options such as fried green tomato, cream of crawfish soup, chicken salad and barbecue brisket burger.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Burgersmith is located at 3613 Perkins Road.

Tin Roof to host Movie Picnic featuring ‘Jaws’ Thursday

Join Tin Roof Brewing Co. for the showing of Jaws at the Movie Picnic event May 18, 7:30-10 p.m.

At the event, guests are invited to bring their own food, lawn chairs or table cloths to enjoy while watching the film.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is located at 1624 Wyoming Street.

Cane Land celebrates grand opening Saturday

Celebrate Cane Land Distilling Company’s grand opening with food, music and cocktails May 20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

At the event, live bands will play throughout the day while guests can purchase food from food trucks, drink rum cocktails and take a tour of the building.

You must be 21 or older to attend the event. Find more information on the event here.

Cane Land Distilling Company is located at 760 St. Phillip St.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar to host Chopped Viewing Party next Tuesday

Southfin Southern Poké and the City Pork Hospitality Group’s Chef Eusebio Gongora II will make his first appearance on Food Network’s Chopped May 23.

Join Gongora’s family, friends and fans as they cheer on Gongora at City Pork Brasserie & Bar’s Chopped Viewing Party May 23, 8-10 p.m.

The celebration begins at 8 p.m., and the Chopped viewing starts at 9 p.m.

Find more information on the event here.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar is located at 7327 Jefferson Highway.