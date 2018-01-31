Fill up on pho this Thursday

The Vietnamese Student Association at LSU hosts Pho Night, an all-you-can-eat experience that you’ll never pho-get. The event will be held at the LSU International Cultural Center Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for VSA members and $8 for the general public. Event details can be found here.

First Fridays at Tin Roof are all about family

Tin Roof Brewing Company continues its Family Fridays series this Friday, Feb. 2, 5-10 p.m. Held on the first Friday of each month, this event includes inflatables and face painting for kids, beer for adults and food from Iverstine Family Farms. Find out more here.

Start your Saturday with free coffee from and Java Mama

Brunch at Boudreaux’s this Sunday

Boudreaux’s Catering hosts its monthly First Sunday Jazz Brunch this Sunday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Listen to live music from the Nick Abraham Quartet as you enjoy bottomless beverages, soup, salad and omelettes, as well as a top-it-yourself grits bar and a variety of meats, desserts and other hot items. The brunch buffet is $22 per adult and $8 per child 10 years old and younger. Reserve your table here