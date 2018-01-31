Fill up on pho this Thursday
The Vietnamese Student Association at LSU hosts Pho Night, an all-you-can-eat experience that you’ll never pho-get. The event will be held at the LSU International Cultural Center Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for VSA members and $8 for the general public. Event details can be found here.
First Fridays at Tin Roof are all about family
Tin Roof Brewing Company continues its Family Fridays series this Friday, Feb. 2, 5-10 p.m. Held on the first Friday of each month, this event includes inflatables and face painting for kids, beer for adults and food from Iverstine Family Farms. Find out more here.
Start your Saturday with free coffee from Cafeciteaux and Java Mama
Java Mama hosts a free coffee cupping lesson and tasting with Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters Saturday, Feb. 3, 9-10:30 a.m. Experience coffee in a whole new way, as experts help you hone your taste buds and teach you how to recognize a coffee’s place of origin. RSVP here.
Brunch at Boudreaux’s this Sunday
Boudreaux’s Catering hosts its monthly First Sunday Jazz Brunch this Sunday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Listen to live music from the Nick Abraham Quartet as you enjoy bottomless beverages, soup, salad and omelettes, as well as a top-it-yourself grits bar and a variety of meats, desserts and other hot items. The brunch buffet is $22 per adult and $8 per child 10 years old and younger. Reserve your table here.
Taste winter wines and food pairings at Twine next Wednesday
Twine Market and Deli hosts a Winter Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Wednesday, Feb. 7, 5:30-7 p.m. Sample wine from Austria, Croatia, Greece, South Africa and Mexico and some complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Ticket sales end today, Jan. 31, so be sure to snag your spot here.
