Sweet Baton Rouge holiday pop-up begins today

This Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Sweet Baton Rouge Holiday Local Pop Up Shop will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Perkins Rowe. Open for two weeks with more than 40 vendors, there will be gifts for everyone on your list. Check out vendors like the Basic Bee Shop, Parish Pets and Sugar Kettle Cookie Co., or maybe even find a new favorite.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Enjoy trivia and pizza this Tuesday at the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Trivia

This Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6-9 p.m., Schitt’s Creek Trivia at Reginelli’s Pizzeria will feature prizes and music. Get your wigs or black-and-white sweaters ready, and brush up on your knowledge of all the varieties of Herb Ertlinger’s fruit wine or how to sweet-talk your way out of an engagement to a Saudi prince. The best team name also gets a free pitcher of beer, so start brainstorming now.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

CounterspaceBR’s Pecan Pie Workshop is sure to be sweet

The Pecan Pie Workshop this Wednesday, Nov. 13, is perfect for all the competitive cooks. At CounterspaceBR, 7-9 p.m., this pie tutorial will get you the essential tips on how to make everything from scratch, including the crust.

CounterspaceBR is at 3753 Perkins Road.

Become the cheese master you always knew you were this Wednesday

This cheese tries to please. At the How to Build the Perfect Cheese Board event this Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Perkins Rowe, 5-8 p.m., you’ll learn all the tips and tricks to make some truly amazing cheese boards, just in time for the holidays.

Tickets are $65 for this Sweet Baton Rouge event. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Cook Cajun this Thursday with this LCI class

This Thursday, Nov. 14, try the Cajun Favorites—Leisure Class at the Louisiana Culinary Institute. Chef Colt Patin will guide you through a three-course meal, 6-9 p.m., with crawfish enchiladas, Zapp’s crusted crawfish and Steen’s Syrup Pecan Pie.

The Louisiana Culinary Institute is located at 10550 Airline Highway.