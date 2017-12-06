Brunch with Santa at The Velvet Cactus Saturday

Santa will stop by The Velvet Cactus this Saturday, Dec. 9, for brunch 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. See event details here.

Eat breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at La Divina Sunday

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus at La Divina Italian Cafe Sunday, Dec. 10, for breakfast. Tickets for children and adults are $20 per person. Children’s tickets come with a gift. See more info here.

Get your fill of free food at Radio Bar this Sunday

Radio Bar’s next Free Food Sunday Dec. 10 will feature crawfish etoufee from Dave Remmetter. Food is served 4-7 p.m., but you can arrive as early as 3 p.m. Grab a number ticket when you enter.

Food, drinks and ‘Star Wars’ trivia at The Pelican House on Tuesday

Calling all wannabe Jedi: Gear up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi next week with trivia at The Pelican House Tuesday, Dec. 12. There will be food and drinks, too. The event is 7:30-10 p.m. See more details here.

Meet the Wonder South team and other creatives at Hayride Scandal next Thursday

Mark your calendar for Wonder South’s Makers Meet at Hayride Scandal on Dec. 14. Grab a drink, and mix and mingle with local creatives. The event spotlights Damien Mitchell Design Co., Chase Mullen Studios and Gutwrench Press. There will also be live music from Molly Taylor. The event is 6-9 p.m. Entry costs $5. See details here.