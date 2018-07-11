Try Tin Roof’s latest addition—Blackberry Ale

In case you missed it, Tin Roof Brewing Company added its fourth brand this weekend with its new Über Froot Blackberry Berliner Weisse, packed in cans or draft.

Wanting to pair tart, low-alcohol ale with the bold flavors of blackberries was the vision behind the new beer, and the combination of blackberries, oats and wheat has been compared to “adding sugar to a pie.”

Pop on into the brewery at 1624 Wyoming St. to try it for yourself. And if you’re a fan, good news! A full market release is expected in early August.

Put your childhood nostalgia to the test with Pixar Trivia Wednesday

The long-awaited arrival of Incredibles 2 has been the talk of the summer, but how much do you really know about Pixar? Assemble a team and find out at Pixar Trivia at Mellow Mushroom Wednesday, July 11.

Head over to the restaurant at 4250 Burbank Drive 8-10 p.m. and enjoy talking about your favorite childhood (and adult) classics while sipping a $10 bottomless drink. And in true Mellow Mushroom trivia fashion, beer pitchers and prizes will be given away each round.

Treat yourself to a Jamaican feast at Tin Roof Thursday

Chef Shelly Flash is coming to Tin Roof Brewing Company and cooking some of her signature Jamaican dishes Thursday, July 12. The “Jamaican Me Hungry!” event is hosted by Bite and Booze and will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St.

Try an array of Jamaican food, including Jamaican jerk chicken, coconut rice and peas, eskovitch slaw (flavored with a spicy/sweet sauce) and fried plantains. Then, wash it down with a glass of cold beer. You’re guaranteed to leave with a full stomach and a smile on your face.

Get quizzed at The Varsity Monday

Since The Chimes is closed temporarily for renovations, Let’s Get Quizzical is moving next door to The Varsity for a little while. Head on down to the neighboring location at 3353 Highland Road Monday, July 16.

Those new to Let’s Get Quizzical should know that while doors open at 6:30 p.m., the game starts at 7 p.m. You should not have more than you and your six closest friends attempting to answer the set of 20 questions, but you should enjoy drink specials from The Varsity and $10 barbecue plates from the newly rebranded Tiger Deaux-nuts and Barbecue.