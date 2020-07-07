Support Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week

After being delayed from last month, Baton Rouge’s annual Black Restaurant Week kicked off yesterday and runs through Sunday, July 12.

“Juneteenth was initially supposed to be the kickoff of Black Restaurant Week. But after organizing the festival, we decided to take a little more time to prepare and also to align our actions with the national Blackout campaign calling for a week of supporting Black-owned businesses,” organizers shared in a Facebook post.

The event published a list of Black-owned restaurants around Baton Rouge, encouraging diners to order food from the businesses during the week.

“Make sure you intentionally visit or order from Black restaurants, caterers, and food trucks this week. So often these entrepreneurs start from behind and never receive the same attention, visibility, or investment. So we hope this can help to level the playing field and begin a larger conversation,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

The event includes a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise an additional $15,000 to support Black restaurateurs and businesses in the Capital Region. Get more information here.

Order pizza and attend a concert Thursday at Rotolo’s in Port Allen

Rotolo’s in Port Allen is hosting Pizza with the Panther Sound to allow customers to support the Brusly High School Band.

Just mention “BHS Band” or “The Panther Sound” when paying, and 20% of proceeds will benefit the Brusly High School Band program.

Pizza with the Panther Sound will be Thursday, July 9, at 5 p.m.

High schoolers can fine tune their baking skills Friday with Louisiana Culinary Institute

This one-day class at Louisiana Culinary Institute teaches juniors, seniors and recent graduates how to cut, fill and ice a cake.

The chef instructors will also teach students how to mix icing, use food coloring and decorate cakes using different techniques, and students will get to create their own cake at the end of the class.

The class will be Friday, July 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Health and safety precautions will be taken to follow COVID-19 rules. Learn more and sign up for the class here.

Try ‘plant-based junk food’ Sunday at Tin Roof

California-based food truck Vuture will be at Tin Roof Brewing Co. on Sunday, serving up plant-based food like “Chik’n” sandwiches and loaded fries.

Check out the event at Tin Roof on Sunday, July 12, 1-6 p.m.