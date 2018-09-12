And the best hot dog in the state is …

We can all agree hot dogs are a quintessentially American food, but which Louisiana hot dog reigns above all? MSN.com partnered with Yelp to answer this controversial question, compiling a list of the best hot dog joints in each state determined by the highest ratings and reviews on Yelp. The winner in Louisiana is (drum roll, please) Baton Rouge’s own Frankie’s Dawg House, known for its gourmet hot dogs and green-and-white-checkered patio.

PS. We’ve already sung the praises of Frankie’s Morning Dawg in 225.

Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge

The Rouge Collection is showing support for black-owned restaurants in the Baton Rouge area this week until Sept. 15. Around 23 restaurants are included in the event, featuring African-American, Cajun, Creole, African, Caribbean and soul food cuisine worth trying.

See the full list at the Rouge Collection’s website.

Let off some steam Thursday with running and a glass of rum

Rum’s the word Thursday, Sept. 13, with Born to Rum at The Rum House. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. starting at the restaurant at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave. The run will be shady and scenic as participants make their way through Olympia Park and along Dawson Creek.

Haven’t run in awhile? Not a problem, you pick your pace (walking welcome!) and distance with the options of 1 mile, a 5K or 5 miles. The race is free, and afterward, you’ll be able to settle your appetite with select $3 tacos and beers and $6 cocktails.

Celebrate making it halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Friday

The Halfway Krewe gives us a reason to celebrate yearly with Halfway to St. Pat’s Day, and that time is upon us. On Friday, Sept. 14, 6-11 p.m., you can participate in a pub crawl of your favorite Perkins Road overpass area hangouts—Overpass Merchant, Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill, Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More and Duvic’s.

Then, things will come full circle with the grand finale at Overpass Merchant featuring live music. Tickets start at $25 plus a fee, going up to $35 the day of the event, and can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s Services and Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Oh, and don’t forget to wear green—wouldn’t want to get pinched, lads.

Sip and create with friends at Drink and Draw Monday

If you were the type of person whose notes from class featured extensive doodles in the margins, then Drink and Draw is the event for you. The event brings local creatives together over art and booze, and the September installment on Monday, Sept. 17, should be no exception.

Head over to Rotolo’s Pizzeria at 411 Ben Hur Road—sketchbooks and drawing utensils in tow—from 7-9 p.m. You’ll be able to draw inspiration from new creative friends, while enjoying a $100 beer tab. The tab is first come, first serve, so you’ll probably want to be first.

Join ‘225’ at Pointe-Marie for the next Hot Off the Press event

Invite your family and friends and join the 225 team as we release our October Issue at the next Hot Off the Press, Sept. 27. This time around, we’re heading to Pointe-Marie, the new residential development near L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

This will be a fun-filled night with live music by After 8, lawn games and activities for the kids and adults, and food provided by Magpie Cafe. Bring your lawn chairs!

The event is set for Sept. 27, 5:30-8 p.m. The event is free, but you must register here to attend.