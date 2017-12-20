Sip on stouts at Olive or Twist this Thursday, Dec. 21

In honor of the first official day of winter, Olive or Twist will have eight stouts on tap and 12 bottled stouts to try. To that, we say, ale yeah. Stop by between 4-7 p.m. See more details (including a full drink list) here.

Treat the kids to a cooking class this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-22

Desperate to keep the kids from boredom this Christmas break? Sign them up for the Bake the Season Bright cooking class at the Young Chefs Academy. The class will be Thursday, Dec. 21, and Friday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-noon. Kids six and up will learn to make peppermint crisps, cheese puffs, peppermint hot chocolate and more. The camp costs $120. Sign up here.

Try Great Raft beer at Burgersmith this Friday, Dec. 22

Burgers and beer just go together. Burgersmith on Perkins will host Pint Night Friday, Dec. 22, featuring Shreveport-based Great Raft Brewing. On draft are Awkward Uncle, a dark ale, and Commotion, a pale ale. Order Southern Drawl, a dry-hopped Pilsner, by the can. Pint Night is 6-10 p.m. See details or RSVP here.

Sing Christmas carols at Curbside Burgers on Saturday night, Dec. 23

Join Ryan Harris and friends at Curbside Burgers for a Christmas carol singalong this Saturday, Dec. 23. Enjoy hot toddies, hot chocolate and a burger special with white truffle Parmesan fries. In other words, this is what dreams are made of. The event is 6-9 p.m. See the details or RSVP here.

Eat through eight courses at Cocha next Thursday, Dec. 28

Cocha will celebrate its first year of business with an eight-course dinner and New Year’s Eve celebration. The menu will include favorite dishes from three of the restaurant’s past menus. Courses will be paired with wines from around the world. Vegan and vegetarian options are available; just be sure to let Cocha know of your dietary restrictions.

Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The meal (food only) costs $110; tax and tip are included. Find tickets and more information here. Can’t make it on the 28th? The dinner will happen again Dec. 31.