Locals get discount drinks at Tin Roof Brewing Company on Tuesday

Tin Roof Brewing Company wants to celebrate you for being a part of Baton Rouge! The event is set for Tuesday, June 16, and starts at 4 p.m. Participants can get $1 off draft beer until 7 p.m., and $2 off draft beer until 10 p.m.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Take a cooking class for a cause with Red Stick Spice Company on Thursday

Red Stick is offering its usual Zoom cooking class, but this time 100% of proceeds will go to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Viewers will learn how to cook carrot tacos with Chef Anne Laiche Milneck and her son, Clay. Tickets are $25 and are available on the Red Stick Spice Company website. The class is on Thursday, June 18, 6-7 p.m.

BYOB and channel your inner artist at this painting event at Painting and Pinot on Thursday

Painting and Pinot is starting up its BYOB painting classes again. Bring your own adult beverage and learn how to paint a southern sunset with Painting and Pinot’s artists.

The class will be on Thursday, June 18, 7-9 p.m. Reserve a class here.

Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Suite B.

Decorate cookies for the grill master in your life with Libby’s Creations on Friday

Join local cookie decorating business Libby’s Creations as they teach a virtual cookie decorating class on grill-themed cookies.

Reserve your spot in the class here, and Libby’s Creations will also provide all the supplies needed for the class. The live portion of the class will be held Friday, June 19, 6-8 p.m.