Learn to cook Moroccan-style at Red Stick Spice this Tuesday

Want to be a master chef? One way to start is the Tuesday, Sept. 10, at a Red Stick Spice Company cooking class, 6-8 p.m. In The Spice Route: Morocco class, you’ll learn how to prepare chicken tagine, Moroccan chickpea salad and even spiced honey cakes.

Tickets are $75 per person. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Impress people with your movie knowledge Wednesday at Mellow Mushroom’s Disney Trivia Night

Get reacquainted with your childhood! Mellow Mushroom’s Disney Trivia Night is this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8-10 p.m. Fuel up with $10 bottomless to-go cups, which include your choice of anything from Tito’s to Bud Lite, and prove your knowledge of everything Pixar and Disney.

Mellow Mushroom is at 4250 Burbank Drive.

Get some cute new plants at Tin Roof’s DIY Beer Can Gardening this Wednesday

Who knew gardening and drinking was such a good pairing? The Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is pairing up with Tin Roof Brewing Co. this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5-8 p.m. At DIY Beer Can Gardening, you can pick out beer cans to jazz up with football decorations and get three starter plants to put inside. It’s an opportunity to have fun and make some really cute decor.

Planters are $10 each. Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Bayou Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is open this Thursday

A new barbecue joint is opening near Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway. Check out Bayou Smokehouse Bar-B-Que’s grand opening Thursday, Sept. 12, 4-6 p.m. There will be music, lots of prizes and ESPN Live.

Bayou Smokehouse is at 4355 Inniswold Road.

Support prisoner rehabilitation at Hayride Scandal this Thursday

Drink for a cause this Thursday, Sept. 12, at Hayride Scandal. At the IPNO Happy Hour Benefit, 5-8 p.m., 20% of proceeds go toward the Innocence Project New Orleans, which works to free innocent people from prison and helps with prisoner rehabilitation. Help an important cause while enjoying yourself.

Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd.

Enjoy free drinks and a bike contest Thursday at the Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson

Start the football season off with a bang. The Fan Fest Bike Night is perfect for people who love football and motorcycles. This Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-9 p.m., at the Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson, there will be free beer, a food truck and a people’s choice best bike contest to celebrate the start of football season. Go enjoy free drinks, and pick a favorite motorcycle!

Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson is at 5853 Siegen Lane.