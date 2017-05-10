LSU Museum of Art to host ‘Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde’ anniversary show Wednesday

Enjoy an evening of food stories and Champagne at LSU Museum of Art’s Meanwhile, Back at Cafe Du Monde seventh anniversary show May 10, 6-8 p.m.

At the event, local figures such as Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine; Missy Crews, former Miss Louisiana; and James Fox-Smith, publisher of Country Roads Magazine will be sharing stories.

Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for general admission. Call 389-7210 to purchase your tickets in advance.

Find more information on the event here. LSU Museum of Art is in the Shaw Center at 100 Lafayette St.

Annual Crawfish King Cook-Off to support Junior Achievement and Big Buddy Friday

Dive into all-you-can-eat crawfish at the annual Crawfish King Cook-Off May 12, 4-8 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza.

At the event, guests can try crawfish from 45 corporate teams competing in a crawfish boil competition.

General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. VIP tickets are $50.

Proceeds from the event will help support Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Big Buddy Program.

Find more information on the event and purchase your ticket here. The Riverfront Plaza is downtown at 300 River Road.

Tin Roof celebrates the release of Voodoo and hosts first Baton Rouge Funk Festival Saturday

Jump start your weekend by celebrating the release of Tin Roof Brewing Company’s American pale ale, Voodoo, and rocking out at the Baton Rouge Funk Festival May 13, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

In addition to sampling the new beer, guests can eat crawfish and barbecue from Pit n’ Peel Crawfish and Smokin’ Aces Barbecue while listening to live music by artists including The Secret Black Society, BrassHats Brass Band and Denton Hatcher and the Daydreams.

Find more information on the event here. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Baton Rouge Harley Davidson celebrates award with free shrimp boil event Saturday

Join Baton Rouge Harley Davidson in celebrating its 2016 bronze Harley-Davidson Bar and Shield Award at its free shrimp boil event May 13 at noon.

Shrimp will be served by Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering.

Find more information on the event here. Baton Rouge Harley Davidson is at 5853 Siegen Lane.