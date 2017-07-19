Cheer for your favorite at the Big Boss Hog Cook-off Thursday

Spice up your Thursday night with a barbecue hog cook-off between Jay Ducote and Pelican House’s Gavin Jobe at the Capitol Park Museum‘s Thirsty Thursday series.

Attendees will taste both pigs and decide the winner. The event is 6-8:30 p.m.

Admission is free for museum members and $15 for non-members. Reserve your ticket here. The museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. downtown.

Head to Tin Roof Thursday for Zoo ‘Animal’ trivia night

Tin Roof Brewing Company is honoring National Zoo Keeper Appreciation Week by partnering with the Baton Rouge chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers for trivia night this Thursday.

A portion of the proceeds from all beers sold will go directly to tiger conservation efforts.

The event is 7-9 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find out more information here.

Attend Gov’t Taco and Parish Beer takeover at The Overpass Merchant Sunday

Fill your Sunday night with tacos and beer for a perfect end to the week. Gov’t Taco and Parish Brewing Company will take over The Overpass Merchant with brews and tacos 5:30-8 p.m.

RSVP to the event and see what brews Parish will have on tap on the event’s Facebook page.

The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Red Stick Spice Company’s pastry baking class next week

Start your week with a pastry baking class Monday, July 24, at Red Stick Spice Company.

Each participant will learn the basics of baking biscuits and scones, and will take home the pan of pastries they prepare. Samples will also be available during the class.

The class is 1-3 p.m. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway. Get your tickets for $50 here.

Enjoy a Frank Family Wine Dinner at Galatoire’s Bistro next week

Plan to have a night with the finest food and wine in the city at Galatoire’s Bistro next Thursday, July 27, for the first wine dinner of the 2017 series.

Attendees will sample five Frank Family Vineyards wines with a five-course dinner, including a lobster baguette, pan-seared duck breast and grilled petit filet. Look up the full menu here.

Purchase tickets for $85 here. Galatoire’s Bistro is at 3535 Perkins Road. The dinner will begin at 7 p.m.