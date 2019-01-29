Harry Potter Trivia Night at Barcadia Wednesday

Wizards and muggles alike can test their knowledge of the wizardly world of Harry Potter at Barcadia’s trivia night this Wednesday. Winning teams can take home hard cash, gift cards and Harry Potter-related prizes.

Register for $7 here. The trivia session is Wednesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Barcadia is at 3347 Highland Road.

Learn all about rum at The Rum House’s class and tasting event Thursday

Whether you’re a seasoned rum connoisseur or a total rum newbie, The Rum House invites you to learn all about the liquor at its class and tasting event this Thursday.

Tickets to the experience include a tasting flight of rums from St. Croix, access to a 40-minute class on rum’s history and a rum cocktail of your choosing. Tickets can be purchased here for $20. The event will take place Thursday, Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Road.

Drink & Draw at White Star Market Thursday

Calling Baton Rouge creatives: This Thursday, Mid City food hall White Star Market is inviting you to stop by, converse with other artists and do what you do best: make things.

During the market’s Drink & Draw event, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Red Stick artists will bust out their sketchbooks and get to drawing over some White Star grub. At the end of the night, the market will hang all of the artwork.

Drink & Draw is slated to recur at White Star Market monthly. The food hall is at 4624 Government St.

Celebrate Rocca Pizzeria’s first birthday Friday

Rocca Pizzeria will celebrate one year in Mid City this Friday with a full night of festivities.

Here’s what to expect: a raffle for four free seats to Rocca’s next Wine Dinner, drink specials, complimentary garlic knots for each dine-in table until 10 p.m., free soup and hummus on the patio, and more.

Rocca’s birthday party is Friday, Feb. 1, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. The pizzeria is at 3897 Government St.

Attend Hunan’s Chinese New Year’s celebration Saturday

Hunan Chinese Restaurant will ring in the Year of the Water Pig this Saturday with a Chinese New Year’s celebration, complete with a traditional “Lion Dance,” a drum performance and a martial arts exhibition.

Hunan’s Master Chef will also prepare a number of special dishes for the evening’s meal. Stop by Saturday, Feb. 2, to see what’s on the menu. The restaurant is at 4215 S. Sherwood Blvd.