‘In Celebration of Women’ at the Old State Capitol

The latest art exhibit at the Old State Capitol celebrates women and their accomplishments. Each artist created a piece with women in mind, and the pieces include materials like thread, fabric, jewelry and even sculptures that can be purchased.

The event will run until Saturday, Dec. 19. Find more information about the art exhibit here.

Calling all fruit trees owners!

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Baton Rouge Green are calling on you to share the fruits of your labor this holiday season. If you have a fruit tree, you can register with Baton Rouge Green to allow volunteers to harvest fruit from your tree for the food bank. The fruit will go to local families who are in need this season.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 5. Find more information and to register your fruit tree, click here.

The first-ever 225 Gives debuts Tuesday

The first 225 Gives starts Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a 24-hour fundraising event. The purpose of the campaign is to educate donors about local nonprofits they can support amidst the hardships and financial stress of the pandemic. Donors can even search by parish, cause and more.

The event will be all day on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Learn more and donate to a number of local nonprofits here.