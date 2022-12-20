Dine on everything from holiday ham to tandoori shrimp at these Baton Rouge restaurants open on Christmas Day

Give yourself a gift this Christmas: a break. These Baton Rouge restaurants are open to serve you and your family on Christmas Day. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time, as many popular restaurants are already booked up.

Know of another restaurant around Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day? Email us at [email protected]

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

Bay Leaf will be serving its normal menu 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Stray from the traditional American holiday fixings with authentic Indian cuisine, whether it’s tandoori shrimp, lobster masala, mango lassi or wada.

Bay Leaf is located at 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The Gregory

Don’t put any wear and tear on those fancy dishes this Christmas. The Gregory will fill you and your family’s bellies with its full menu. Perhaps dig into its smoke beer-brined redfish plate or charcuterie before moving onto the chicken piccata. See the full menu and make a reservation here.

The Gregory will be open from 10-12 a.m. on Christmas day. It is located at 150 3rd St.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

Tallulah will be open 6:30 a.m. for breakfast and until 9 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Day. The regular menu will be served, with items eggs benedict for brunch to filet mignon for dinner. Tallulah is also known for its extensive wine and cocktail selection, which definitely won’t hurt when you’re trying to have family members get along.

Tallulah is located inside the Renaissance Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Celebrate the holidays at Sullivan’s. It will be open and serving its full menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Enjoy a hand-cut steak or even seafood surrounded by family. Be sure to make a reservation ahead of time.

This steakhouse also has catering options. Enjoy the holidays in the warmth of your own home, without the stress of heating the oven.

Sullivan’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas day. It is located at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

India’s Restaurant

This restaurant’s authentic Indian cuisine will warm your body and soul on this year’s chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out its full menu here.

India’s Restaurant will serve its usual hours for the holidays. Lunch Monday-Sunday is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner is served Monday-Sunday from 5-9:30 p.m. It is located at 5230 Essen Ln.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

Dig into some creole cuisine this Christmas. This restaurant is offering a long list of holiday items on its special holiday menu. It will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Make your reservation to gobble up its duck mansur or veal oscar. Mansurs will also have its general menu available.

It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is at 5720 Corporate Blvd A.

Bon Temps Market at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

L’Auberge will be open on Sunday for a special Christmas Day meal at its Bon Temps Buffet. Traditional holiday favorites will be featured, such as brown sugar glazed ham, grilled pork chops and more. Diners must be 21 or older to enter the buffet. Visit for more info.

The buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will cost $34.95 per person. Bon Temps Buffet is at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge on 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

Enjoy a Christmas Day buffet option for the entire family at the Crowne Plaza. The buffet will offer a variety of gumbo and salads, roasted turkey and baked ham, dessert options and much more. The price will also include bottomless mimosas. Visit for the full buffet menu.

The buffet will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. It is $75 per adult and $45 for children. For reservations, call (225) 930-0150. It is at 4728 Constitution Ave.