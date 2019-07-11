The Firecracker Shrimp is Stinky’s take on Bang Bang Shrimp, and it doesn’t skimp on the heat. Photo by Collin Richie

As a regular to the beaches along Highway 30A in Walton County, Florida, 225‘s secret restaurant reviewer has been to the original Stinky’s Fish Camp more than a few times. It’s an icon on the highway in Santa Rosa Beach, so our reviewer was curious how this coast-adjacent restaurant would translate inland.

Unlike the Florida version’s waterfront hangout vibe, this incarnation is inside the Baton Rouge Marriott, with uninspiring decor except for a scattering of fish paintings and sea life hanging on the walls. Flat-screen TVs are in abundance.

Looking past the restaurant design, the food made it hard for our reviewer to resist. We dove into appetizers of Firecracker Shrimp and Stinky’s Fowl Gumbo as well as entrees like the Crawfish Pie and Catfish Meunière.

