Provisions on Perkins may have seemed to appear out of nowhere. Taking over the former Galatoire’s Bistro building in September 2018, this latest resident at the Acadian Village shopping center made some interesting renovations, and our secret restaurant reviewer was curious to explore it further.

The menu might take a little while to acclimate to, as it’s organized in a way with no clear titles for different sections. Names of individual items are either straightforward—like “Chicken Sandwich” or “Classic Steak”—or baffling with monikers like “Crock,” “Crispy” and “Spa Cuisine.”

Coupled with an interior design that seemed all over the place, our reviewer worried the food would follow suit. Yet the quality and flavors at Provisions added up to a culinary treat.

Read on for the full review of everything from the Deviled Eggs appetizer to the “Low-n-Slow” short ribs entree.