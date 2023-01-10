×
Decide who ends up on the 2023 Best of 225 Awards by nominating your local favorites

It’s time to write-in your nominations for the annual Best of 225 Awards. Nominations opened last week, with readers deciding who will be on the 2023 ballot.

Write-in nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

From now until Feb. 8, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Then, final voting will run Feb. 27 to April 3.

And don’t forget to save the date for our Best of 225 Voting Kick-off Party on Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m,. at Solera. At the party, you can eat, drink and vote. Enjoy paella, passed tapas and your choice of a cocktail (including Spanish wine, Spanish beer, red or white sangria). The event is sponsored by Solera RestaurantMercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and European Wax Center. Find tickets and more info here.


