For 225‘s “Dining In” writers Tracey Koch and Stephanie Riegel, the holidays are a favorite time of year—but also their busiest. With holiday parties filling up the December calendar, how can you entertain and enjoy the festivities while still getting everything done?

They have a solution, with a simple menu for a holiday open house that will allow for more time with family and friends without spending too much time at the grocery store or in the kitchen. For this month’s menu, they’ve prepared Smoked Pork Tenderloin with Red Onion Marmalade and Creole Aioli; Baked Brie with Cranberry Pepper Jelly and Toasted Pecans; Belgian Endive with Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes and Bacon; and White Chocolate Cake Balls with Silver and Gold Sugar.

Click here for all the recipes.