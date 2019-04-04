Dat Dog is no longer coming to Arlington Marketplace, holding up plans for a Baton Rouge location of the New Orleans gourmet hot dog chain.

Franchisee David Halpern—who, along with his nephew, Teva Sempel, two years ago announced they would open Baton Rouge’s first Dat Dog—tells Daily Report the plug was pulled a couple of months ago on the location, a 3,000-square-foot suite bound by West Lee Drive, Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road, near LSU.

“It’s a shame because it’s part of the new development of Baton Rouge and it’s in a great location,” Halpern tells Daily Report of the suite, “but the space doesn’t work for us with the way that typical Dat Dog restaurants are designed.”

Arizona-based landlord The Eisenberg Company confirms the space will be leased to Five Guys.

Consequently, Halpern and Sempel have also stalled progress on their other two planned Baton Rouge locations. Decisions regarding the brand’s future in Baton Rouge will ultimately be up to Dat Dog Enterprises, Halpern says.

