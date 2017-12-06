Cane Land Distilling Company, which produces rum and other spirits from its downtown Baton Rouge distillery, recently inked a deal with the Lewis Bear Company, a Florida distributor that will bring Cane Land products to the Florida Panhandle.

The deal marks Cane Land’s first out-of-state expansion. Cane Land owner Walter Tharp is currently in negotiations to bring his products to Mississippi as well and plans to eventually expand to other states.

