Red Stick Social, the multi-level boutique entertainment venue that will be the centerpiece of the Electric Depot mixed-use development, could open as soon as Feb. 1, management team members revealed during a tour of the construction site Nov. 15.

“Of course, if the landscaping isn’t completed, that could be pushed back,” says Megan Rook, event sales manager, of the February opening.

A 30,000-square-foot venue at 1509 Government St., Red Stick Social will feature live music, 10 Brunswick bowling alleys, indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a full service bar and kitchen, large corporate and community event space, and special VIP spaces for private events.

The kitchen will serve “Southern upscale bar food,” Rook says, including mostly shareable menu items to promote the communal aspect of the venue. It’s currently searching for a chef.

