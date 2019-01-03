From ‘Daily Report’: Poke restaurant, taproom to open at Arlington Marketplace

Nevada-based poke and sushi burrito restaurant FinBomb is moving into Arlington Marketplace, says Justin Langlois with SVN Graham, Langlois & Legendre.

The eatery, partly owned by Baton Rouge businessman Charlie Henry, focuses on contemporary Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine, according to its website. The Arlington Marketplace location will be the second location for FinBomb, which opened in Reno, Nevada, last year.

MID TAP, a new craft beer taproom, is also moving into a 2,100-square-foot space in the shopping center. The taproom, which was originally planned for Government Street, will have seating for some 50 people and will have a fenced, outdoor seating area.

