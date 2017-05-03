Baton Rouge is getting a new bagel restaurant this summer, with NY Bagel Cafe & Deli, a New York-based chain opening its first Capital City location this summer on Jefferson Highway near Whole Foods.

Siblings and franchisees Aileen Depol and Marvin Casiano say despite a handful of other New York-style bagel spots in the area—including the similarly named and Baton Rouge-based New York Bagel Company—their restaurant will bring an authentic and health-conscious take on the traditional deli concept.

The two expect to get designs next week and begin construction by the end of May. Casiano says they are aiming for a late June opening.

“The bagels that are being offered here in Baton Rouge do not really taste like the original bagels in New York,” Depol says. “Most people would like to be eating healthy foods, and that’s what we’re going to be offering.”

