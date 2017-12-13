Principals from some of Baton Rouge’s most popular new eateries are teaming up to open two new establishments downtown in the building at 421 Third St.—a sports bar and grill, and a traditional Creole restaurant with a high-end private event space on its second floor.

Dustin Malina, formerly the general manager at Overpass Merchant, is leading the team. His partners include Kalurah Street Grill co-owner Brad Watts and Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar general manager Eric Carnegie. Together, they plan to open The Bengal Tap Room, a sports bar and grill that will be located in the 3,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by The Draft House, which closed in late October.

Adjacent to the bar, the partners are planning to open a traditional Creole restaurant, Cecilia, in the 3,000-square-foot space most recently occupied by Restaurant IPO, which closed in 2016. Above Cecilia, in the space that was once home to The Office bar and, more recently, The Break Room, will be a 6,000-square-foot private event space called The Loft at Cecilia that will be available for receptions, luncheons and corporate parties.

