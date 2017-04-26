Dat Dog, a New Orleans-based hot dog joint known for its colorful decor and quirky combinations of hot dogs and sausages, plans to open three locations in Baton Rouge.

Dat Dog Enterprises president and COO Bill DiPaola says the company hasn’t selected locations for the restaurants just yet. But a variety of sites are being scouted, he says, including along Burbank and Lee drives, Highland Road, Government Street and the Perkins Road overpass area. The initial restaurant should open by late this year or early next year.

“The market is very tight in Baton Rouge because there’s a lot of good competition,” DiPaola says. “We want to make sure we have the right space, and something that’s crucial to our brand is the ability to get to young people and to reach families.”

