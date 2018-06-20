Three new commercial tenants are slated to open early next year at Long Farm Village, Russell Moseley’s 237-acre mixed-use development at Antioch Road and Airline Highway.

Wildwood Pizza, an Alexandria-based casual restaurant, and Home Bank, a Lafayette-based bank with 39 locations, will both take up space in a new 9,725-square-foot building, where Moseley says he’s still finalizing a few more leases. It will be the restaurant’s first Baton Rouge location and the bank’s fourth.

Coming to a 1,600-square-foot building will be Main Squeeze Juice Company, which specializes in juices, smoothies and acai bowls.

“It complements some of the other healthy aspects of Long Farm, like Orangetheory and Massage Envy,” Moseley says.

