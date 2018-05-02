The Louisiana Culinary Institute and BRQ Seafood and Barbeque recently teamed to launch a new Baton Rouge catering venture—Bacon and Fig Events.

The company offers catering services for offsite events as well as those held at the culinary institute’s facility on Airline Highway. BRQ executive chef Justin Ferguson will be in charge of the staff and developing the menu for Bacon and Fig Events, which features a food range from traditional barbecue and seafood to gourmet sandwich trays.

“The culinary institute was doing some catering and BRQ was doing a ton,” says Charlie Ruffolo, marketing partner at BRQ and public affairs director at LCI. “We got to the point where we needed to think long-term about having a crew that can handle everything. It’s the best of both worlds.”

