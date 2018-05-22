Two new tenants are joining the Acadian-Perkins Plaza Shopping Center roster: La Salle’s Crawfish and Lobster Rolls, a fast-casual restaurant that opened its doors on Saturday, and Vanilla Sweet House, a bakery slated for an early June opening.

Both businesses have signed five-year leases, says shopping center landlord Jon Claitor.

La Salle’s, which is leasing the 1,200-square-foot space next to The Salad Shop, offers traditional East Coast-style lobster rolls as well as some fare—like the crawfish au gratin roll—with a Louisiana twist, says co-owner Leo Scott, Jr.

“We haven’t been able to find any places that have this traditionally Northern food,” he says. “Normally, with lobster rolls, you have to travel for those.”

