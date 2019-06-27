Baton Rouge shoppers have a new supermarket to visit as of Wednesday morning as Sprouts Farmers Market opened it doors in the Village Center at Rouzan.

The 30,000-square-foot store is the first Sprouts location in Louisiana. The Phoenix supermarket chain specializes in organic, healthy foods and freshly prepared meals. It offers a full deli, seafood, butcher and bakery departments, as well as an expansive vitamins and supplements section.

Sprouts has more than 300 locations, the first of which opened in 2002, across 21 states. The Baton Rouge location, bringing 150 jobs to the area, has been in the works for more than a year.

