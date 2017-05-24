New Orleans-based French Truck Coffee hopes to open its first Baton Rouge location at 2978 Government St. in the old Southern Camera Service building in mid-July.

The building—near Baton Rouge Magnet High School and a Chase Bank branch—has been undergoing renovations for some time now.

Matthew Shirley, who also is a broker for Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, purchased the building last year with an anonymous business partner, and the duo is leasing the building to French Coffee Truck.

I'm ready for you, I hope you're ready for me 📸 @edibleneworleans #neworleans #frenchtruckcoffee A post shared by French Truck Coffee (@frenchtruck) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Shirley says improvements have been made to the building’s side exterior, a parking lot has been added, and a cut off has been made in a wall to add natural lighting. The renovations are on schedule to be complete by July 15, he says.

