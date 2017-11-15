The family behind Calvin’s Bocage Market has rolled out a new food truck in Baton Rouge called Basel’s Market Food Truck.

Kalyn Lindsly, whose father owns Calvin’s Bocage Market on Jefferson Highway, launched the food truck with a soft opening around a month ago. The idea for a food truck was hatched, Lindsly says, while working at the grocery store, and her family and friends helped her make it happen.

Basel’s offers sandwiches, chicken and crawfish pies, pimento cheese and chicken salad, along with weekly specials. Lindsly uses some ingredients and kitchen space from Calvin’s, but adds her concept is a “little bit more gourmet” than the grocery’s deli.

