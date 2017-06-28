Elsie’s Plate & Pie, a full-service restaurant and pie shop planned in the Mid City spot on Government Street formerly home to Honeymoon Bungalow, has encountered a few permitting delays and is now eyeing a mid-August opening, says owner Paul Dupre.

Dupre, who inked a lease for the building in December, had originally hoped to have the eatery open by late April or early May. Dupre says it has taken longer than expected to obtain permits, but work to renovate the building is underway.

Elsie’s menu will include “Southern comfort food” like red beans and jambalaya, says Dupre, adding the big focus will be on pies. “It’s just gonna be one of those places where the menu constantly evolves,” he says.

