Moving one step closer to opening a Baton Rouge location, Drago’s Seafood has officially bought a building on Constitution Avenue, with eyes on a potential fall opening.

Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich confirmed to Daily Report the restaurant’s real estate partners purchased the former music store building adjacent to the Chili’s, near the College Drive-Interstate 10 intersection.

Lauren Buckholtz, with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, and Don Randon, with Don Randon Real Estate, brokered the deal. The price and seller have not been disclosed.

The 13,600-square-foot building was formerly the home to a music and entertainment store.

“We’re doing extensive renovations to the building,” Cvitanovich tells Daily Report. “We currently have plans submitted to different agencies. We hope to open sometime in the fall.”

